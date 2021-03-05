HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 109,183 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

