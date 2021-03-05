HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,623 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Owl Rock Capital worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,712,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after buying an additional 1,782,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after buying an additional 1,645,619 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

