HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,220 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

