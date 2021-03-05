HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,744 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.20% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.