HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

