HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $603.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $706.78 and a 200-day moving average of $736.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

