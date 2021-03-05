HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $640.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $818.51 and its 200-day moving average is $706.72. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.23, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

