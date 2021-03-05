HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 29,112 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326,286 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,498,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.