HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 376,506 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 485.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,506 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Apache worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apache by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apache by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Apache stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

