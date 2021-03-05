HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 52,000 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 569.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 585,317 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

