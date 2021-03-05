HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 303,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 92,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,876,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after buying an additional 152,256 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

PHB opened at $19.30 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

