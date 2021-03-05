HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Carrier Global by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,410,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.