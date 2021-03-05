HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 25.52% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

