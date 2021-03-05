HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $148.46 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average is $132.69.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.