HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.55% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $153.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $177.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.