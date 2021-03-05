HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 195,550 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,470 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 195,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FireEye worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,691 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

