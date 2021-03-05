HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 205,496 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205,496 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

