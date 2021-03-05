HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD opened at $170.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $68.95 and a 52-week high of $203.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average is $155.00.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.