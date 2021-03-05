HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $5.76 Million Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in DermTech by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 38.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK opened at $52.98 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

