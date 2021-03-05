Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.81. 554,463 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 374,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

