Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $423,283.30 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $277,252,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

