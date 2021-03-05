Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,280 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,373,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.07 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

