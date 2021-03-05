Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 4,542,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,916,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Histogen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.