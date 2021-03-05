Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hitachi stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 197,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,524. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTHIY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

