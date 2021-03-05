Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Hive has a market capitalization of $113.64 million and $10.17 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00036435 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,421,222 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.