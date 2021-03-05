Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 744,200 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the January 28th total of 457,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.18 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 387,908 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 44.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 78,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

