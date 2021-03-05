Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 578,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $868.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FMR LLC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

