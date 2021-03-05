Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 7.66% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $68,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLI. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $921.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

