Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.