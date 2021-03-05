Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 840,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 255,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.