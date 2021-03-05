Holo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $222.67 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $503.14 million and $222.67 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00755859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00025770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,932,356,636 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

