Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.09

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.09 and traded as high as C$32.39. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) shares last traded at C$31.79, with a volume of 295,515 shares.

HCG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Get Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.09.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.