Home Point Capital (HMPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Home Point Capital is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HMPT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,793. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

