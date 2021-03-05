Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Short Interest Up 62.8% in February

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,400 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the January 28th total of 761,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HPCRF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Home Product Center Public has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
About Home Product Center Public
