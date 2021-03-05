Honest (HNST) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.02 million and $11,222.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00464798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00083948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00465725 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

