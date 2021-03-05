Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $267,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 151.1% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.04. The company had a trading volume of 89,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,130. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.