Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $144,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Honeywell International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.21. The firm has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

