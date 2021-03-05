HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0017

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $289,479.10 and approximately $38,279.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.00758601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042796 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.