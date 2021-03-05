Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,579 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Horizon Bancorp worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 6,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,163. The company has a market capitalization of $825.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

