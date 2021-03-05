Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.01

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 8507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.