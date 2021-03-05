Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

