Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $86,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

