Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce $359.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the highest is $395.25 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $302.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after acquiring an additional 286,175 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,487 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

