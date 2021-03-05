Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Equities researchers at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSK. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

