Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.