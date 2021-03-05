HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $14.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.11 billion. HP reported sales of $12.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $60.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $61.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $63.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,431. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

