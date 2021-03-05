HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $35.00 price target on the stock. HP traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 13,687,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,451,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,431. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

