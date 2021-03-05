HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 181,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,188. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.