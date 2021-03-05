Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 11.5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price shot up 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. 2,406,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,389,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 191,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.