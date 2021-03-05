Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post sales of $196.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.40 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $206.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $794.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $841.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $834.66 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $880.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 123,847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 91,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

